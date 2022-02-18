FEMA mobile vaccine units prepare to pull out of Oregon
As the Omicron surge appears to have reached its peak in Oregon, FEMA- the Federal Emergency Management Agency--will begin de-mobilizing its COVID-19 vaccine units.
After a yearlong deployment in Oregon, FEMA will cease operations at its three remaining mobile vaccine sites by the end of the month.
The agency has been providing staff, logistics and supply support at numerous mass vax sites. The Oregon Health Authority stands ready to keep running large scale operations throughout the state, including in Lane, Douglas and Coos counties.
“OHA high volume vaccination clinics and testing clinics will continue at least until the end of March,” said OHA spokesperson Jonathan Modie. “We will access and re-access and if there is demand, we will continue. More to come on that.”
During its time in the state, FEMA provided an estimated 60,000 COVID-19 vaccinations from chartered buses and drive through tents in 27 counties.
Locations and operating hours for OHA high-volume sites, which provide the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and PCR molecular tests at no cost, are as follows (note that all sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for the President’s Day holiday; dates, times and locations subject to change):
- Coos County – Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend Outdoor drive-thru clinic, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Coos County Public Health website.
- Deschutes County – Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 S.E. Airport Way, Redmond Indoor drive-thru clinic, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Deschutes County Public Health website.
- Douglas County – 1530 N.E. Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg Outdoor drive-thru clinic, located in the parking lot on the corner of Northeast Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Blvd (Highway 138), across the street from the Roseburg Public Library in downtown Roseburg. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- Jackson County – The Merrick, 200 N. Riverside Ave., Medford Indoor walk-up clinic, open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Jackson County Public Health website.
- Lane County – Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, 2700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Eugene (follow vaccination signs) Outdoor drive-thru clinic, open noon to 7 p.m. daily.
- Lane County – PeaceHealth Riverbend Annex, 123 International Way, Springfield Indoor walk-up clinic, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Lane County Public Health website.
- Marion County – Oregon State Fair & Expo Center Pavilion, 1935 Silverton Road N.E., Salem (on the opposite side of the street at the white tents.) Indoor drive-thru clinic, open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Marion County Public Health website.
- Multnomah County – Site of former Multnomah Greyhound Park, 944 N.E. 223rd Ave., Wood Village. Outdoor drive-thru clinic, open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
- Multnomah County – Portland Expo Center, 2060 N. Marine Dr., Portland Outdoor drive-thru clinic, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Closed temporarily; reopening Feb. 22. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Multnomah County Public Health website.
- Washington County – Tektronix, 2540 S.W. Alan Blumlein Way, Building 58, Beaverton Indoor walk-up clinic, open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.