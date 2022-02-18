FEMA mobile vaccine units prepare to pull out of Oregon

As the Omicron surge appears to have reached its peak in Oregon, FEMA- the Federal Emergency Management Agency--will begin de-mobilizing its COVID-19 vaccine units.

After a yearlong deployment in Oregon, FEMA will cease operations at its three remaining mobile vaccine sites by the end of the month.

The agency has been providing staff, logistics and supply support at numerous mass vax sites. The Oregon Health Authority stands ready to keep running large scale operations throughout the state, including in Lane, Douglas and Coos counties.

“OHA high volume vaccination clinics and testing clinics will continue at least until the end of March,” said OHA spokesperson Jonathan Modie. “We will access and re-access and if there is demand, we will continue. More to come on that.”

During its time in the state, FEMA provided an estimated 60,000 COVID-19 vaccinations from chartered buses and drive through tents in 27 counties.

Locations and operating hours for OHA high-volume sites, which provide the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and PCR molecular tests at no cost, are as follows (note that all sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for the President’s Day holiday; dates, times and locations subject to change):