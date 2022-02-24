Benton County weighs keeping local masking order after mandate

Benton is one of few Oregon counties that adopted its own local indoor masking order. Now, county commissioners, acting as the Board of Health-- are considering whether to let their mask mandate expire—or not.

Public Health administrator April Holland said officials are trying to make the right choice for Benton County communities.

JODI HERRLING / April Holland is Deputy Director of Public Health for Benton County.

“I do not know if they will move or keep or extend the local masking order,” she said. “But I do think that receiving regular updates from us in public health, may help guide their decision.”

Every day, Holland looks at local COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and positivity rates. Of late, each of these metrics have seen reductions. The county’s vaccination rate is over 72%.

Holland said whatever the Board decides, masking isn’t over.

“Many will continue to mask to protect themselves and others,” she predicted. “We’re not going to move at the same rate toward this shift out of crisis that we’re beginning to witness.”

She added that equity is at the heart of all public health actions.

In an environment without required indoor masking, how would we protect the vulnerable?

Holland said it would be done by “providing high quality masking to vulnerable populations, ensuring appropriate outreach and access to vaccination, maintaining precautions for staff and visitors at long term care facilities and continuing universal masking in health care settings and ensuring availability and access to life saving therapeutics.”

Holland said Public Health will meet with the Board next Tuesday.