© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Benton County weighs keeping local masking order after mandate

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM PST
many_masks.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Benton Public Health officials say mandate or no, masking has become normalized in public indoor spaces.

Benton is one of few Oregon counties that adopted its own local indoor masking order. Now, county commissioners, acting as the Board of Health-- are considering whether to let their mask mandate expire—or not.

Benton is one of few Oregon counties that adopted its own local indoor masking order. Now, county commissioners, acting as the Board of Health-- are considering whether to let their mask mandate expire—or not.

Public Health administrator April Holland said officials are trying to make the right choice for Benton County communities.

Holland, April - Vert1.jpeg
JODI HERRLING
/
April Holland is Deputy Director of Public Health for Benton County.

“I do not know if they will move or keep or extend the local masking order,” she said. “But I do think that receiving regular updates from us in public health, may help guide their decision.”

Every day, Holland looks at local COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and positivity rates. Of late, each of these metrics have seen reductions. The county’s vaccination rate is over 72%.

Holland said whatever the Board decides, masking isn’t over.

“Many will continue to mask to protect themselves and others,” she predicted. “We’re not going to move at the same rate toward this shift out of crisis that we’re beginning to witness.”

She added that equity is at the heart of all public health actions.

In an environment without required indoor masking, how would we protect the vulnerable?

Holland said it would be done by “providing high quality masking to vulnerable populations, ensuring appropriate outreach and access to vaccination, maintaining precautions for staff and visitors at long term care facilities and continuing universal masking in health care settings and ensuring availability and access to life saving therapeutics.”

Holland said Public Health will meet with the Board next Tuesday.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert