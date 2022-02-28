© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

$62 million in Oregon SNAP emergency food benefits coming in March

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 28, 2022 at 2:54 AM PST
SNAP EBT card swipe.JPG
Oregon Department of Health and Human Services
The federally approved emergency food benefits will show up on most SNAP beneficiaries EBT Oregon Trail cards by March 11.

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will also get emergency allotments this March.

Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, the federal government has approved emergency food allowances for every month.

Jake Sunderland with Oregon Department of Human Services said next month, about 386,000 SNAP households will receive nearly $62 million in extra food benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” he said. “We also know that many Oregonians are struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 1or the Oregon Food Bank for support.”

Sunderland said current SNAP households will receive emergency benefits on March 11 and those new to the program will see the allotments on March 31 or April 2.

Need to know:

  • Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive increased emergency food benefits in March
  • Approximately 386,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits
  • Find resources to meet your basic needs: Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org 
  • Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center 

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
