$62 million in Oregon SNAP emergency food benefits coming in March

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will also get emergency allotments this March.

Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, the federal government has approved emergency food allowances for every month.

Jake Sunderland with Oregon Department of Human Services said next month, about 386,000 SNAP households will receive nearly $62 million in extra food benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” he said. “We also know that many Oregonians are struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 1or the Oregon Food Bank for support.”

Sunderland said current SNAP households will receive emergency benefits on March 11 and those new to the program will see the allotments on March 31 or April 2.

Need to know:



Find resources to meet your basic needs: Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.