Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

Lane County COVID-19 transmission risk expected to reach moderate by time mask mandate lifts

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 1, 2022 at 10:17 PM PST
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.
KLCC
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.

Public Health officials report the overall risk of coronavirus transmission in Lane County is going down. It’s projected the county risk level will be at “moderate” by March 12-- when indoor mask mandates are lifted statewide.

While this is good news, spokesperson Jason Davis said individuals— particularly the vulnerable— need to keep making healthy decisions to protect themselves and others.

“You know, we have grown so accustomed to looking at policy shifts as indication of the trajectory of the pandemic. And I think that we are moving into a period of time when that won’t be true any longer,” he said. “So, as we see the mask mandate lifted, this should not be a time to burn your masks.”

OHA health care setting image.jpg
Oregon Health Authority
Not all indoor spaces in Oregon will be mask free after the mandate is lifted on March 12.

Davis reminded that interventions like distancing and masking have reduced- not just COVID cases- but other respiratory illnesses like influenza.

Throughout the pandemic, Lane County has never instituted any of its own local mandates. Last weekend, the county recorded seven more deaths due to COVID-19.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
