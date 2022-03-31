© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Second COVID-19 vaccine booster now available to 50+ population

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM PDT
CDC brown hand on bandaid.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The CDC and FDA say a second booster dose increases immune response and prevents severe disease among those infected with the COVID-19.

Second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for people 50 and over. The Oregon Health Authority has distributed doses to vaccine providers around the state. Lane County opened booster clinics Thursday.

The second booster is recommended for adults over 50 and certain immunocompromised people. According to the OHA, individuals in these groups who received their first booster at least four months ago can now add another layer of protection with a second mRNA booster shot.

the needle.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
In addition to mass booster clinics, Pfizer mRNA boost doses are available at pharmacies and through primary care providers

Lane County’s public health officer signed standing orders allowing second booster doses to be offered immediately. Booster clinics are open at Autzen Stadium from noon to 7pm, Thursday through Sunday—and at pharmacies and primary care providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said second boosters have been shown to increase immune response and prevent severe disease among those infected with the virus. There have been no safety concerns linked with the second booster.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
