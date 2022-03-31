Second COVID-19 vaccine booster now available to 50+ population

Second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for people 50 and over. The Oregon Health Authority has distributed doses to vaccine providers around the state. Lane County opened booster clinics Thursday.

The second booster is recommended for adults over 50 and certain immunocompromised people. According to the OHA, individuals in these groups who received their first booster at least four months ago can now add another layer of protection with a second mRNA booster shot.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC In addition to mass booster clinics, Pfizer mRNA boost doses are available at pharmacies and through primary care providers

Lane County’s public health officer signed standing orders allowing second booster doses to be offered immediately. Booster clinics are open at Autzen Stadium from noon to 7pm, Thursday through Sunday—and at pharmacies and primary care providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said second boosters have been shown to increase immune response and prevent severe disease among those infected with the virus. There have been no safety concerns linked with the second booster.