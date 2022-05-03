© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

"Dark day": Oregon reproductive rights advocates react to leaked SCOTUS draft

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM PDT
PP of SW OR building.jpg
Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon
/
Provided by 4squi.net
Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon serves women and families throughout the region.

A leaked Supreme Court majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has elicited strong reactions from abortion rights advocates in Oregon.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon calls it “a dark day in the history of our country.”

Lisa Gardner said the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court is acting in defiance of most Americans who support safe and legal abortion access.

“The outcome of this is as dangerous as it is unprecedented,” she said. “The Supreme Court decision will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion. That means that 36 million women, nearly half of the women of reproductive age in the United States, could soon lose abortion access.”

In Oregon, the right to abortion is codified in statute, see Reproductive Healthy Equity Act of 2017. Gardner and other advocates around the state say they are prepared to provide abortion care for women traveling from states where bans are poised to take effect if Roe is overturned this summer.

Planned Parenthood plans to open a clinic in Ontario- in eastern Oregon- to serve women including those traveling from Idaho who seek legal abortion care. The Idaho legislature passed a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That law is temporarily blocked by the state’s Supreme Court.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert