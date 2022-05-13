50 years later, the FISH food pantry of Roseburg still serves the needy with dignity
The FISH of Roseburg food pantry started as a collective of churches taking calls through an answering service -- to help people in need. This Saturday, the non-profit celebrates 50 years in the community.
Out of church kitchens and custodial closets in 1971, The FISH began as a non-denominational effort to help anyone who was hungry or in crisis. And it’s remained that way.
Now, the FISH of Roseburg operates a full-size warehouse and walk-in freezer, able to handle up to 12,000 tons of food. Executive Director David Graham said they’re considered innovators of the food pantry model in Oregon.
“To kind of have an open grocery, where our clients could actually come in and do their own shopping. They could pick the kinds of foods that they would like from our warehouse,” he said. “This gave them the dignity of being able to do that.”
Graham said if a family is behind on rent, can’t pay back taxes, is suffering illness or having to make impossible choices between food and diapers, the FISH is there with help for basic needs.
The FISH operates with minimal paid staff. Graham said almost all the work done is volunteer—same as how it started.
The FISH of Roseburg celebrates its 50th year anniversary with an open house with food music and fellowship from 10am to 2pm— Saturday, May 12, 2022—at the FISH food pantry warehouse on 405 North East Jerry’s Drive in Roseburg.