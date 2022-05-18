This pandemic not yet over: Oregon Health Authority reports rising COVID case rates, everywhere

In a COVID-19 pandemic response update Wednesday, Oregon’s top epidemiologist confirms the Omicron BA.2 strain remains highly transmissible and widespread.

Over the last month, daily reported case counts more than doubled-- from a rolling count of 600 cases per day to 1,350. Dr. Dean Sidelinger said these are actually undercounts- since most new cases aren’t being reported to Public Health departments. That’s because so many residents are testing at home or not taking tests at all.

“Unfortunately, these developments tell us that the pandemic is not yet over,” Sidelinger said. “If you’re in a gathering of people outside your home, sooner or later you will be exposed to the virus. This could be where you worship, where you work, where you recreate, where you shop or where you connect with friends and family.”

OHA press conference screenshot / Dr. Dean Sidelinger is top epidemiologist and State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority.

Sidelinger encouraged vaccination and boosters for all eligible. First boosters are approved for everyone 5 years and older. Second booster shots are approved for everyone over 50, including the immunocompromised and people who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He also suggested masking for the medically vulnerable and those people living with very young children and elders.

Even as hospitalizations have doubled in the last four weeks, Sidelinger said the Oregon Health Authority is optimistic that COVID-19 patients will not overwhelm hospitals.

For eight free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to be delivered to your household, you can request them from the federal government: https://special.usps.com/testkits