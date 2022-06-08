© 2022 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Foundation grants boost groups serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:44 AM PDT
dad and kids will say gay.JPG
Basic Rights Oregon
Family advocates hold signs in Oregon with language that plays against Florida's "Don't say gay," House Bill 1557.

More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding.

Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach.

protest signage trans kids.JPG
Basic Rights Oregon
The most recent Oregon Health Teens survey (2019) found up to half of LGBTQ and trans youth had contemplated or attempted suicide.

Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to be a beacon of hope for trans and queer youth. She said getting out the vote is crucial-- as there some politicians who support barring trans youth from sports. “These attacks are happening on our youth, here in Oregon and in local districts. And we’re seeing the fight at the school board level. And now it’s made it to the governor’s race.”

Martin said suicide prevention is another effort in the forefront. The most recent Oregon Healthy Teens survey revealed up to half of LGBTQ and trans youth had contemplated or attempted suicide.

goggles and signs.JPG
Basic Rights Oregon
Advocates for transgender youth in Oregon.

In 2019, Basic Rights Oregon helped pass Adi’s Act, which requires school districts to have a policy in place that addresses youth suicide and works to destigmatize mental health struggles.

kate brown speaks.JPG
Basic Rights Oregon
IN 2019, Governor Kate Brown signed Adi’s Act (Senate Bill 52) into law. The bill requires school districts across Oregon to have a policy in place that addresses youth suicide and works to destigmatize mental health struggles.

The legislation is named after Adi Staub, a young girl who died by suicide after struggling in high school with coming out as transgender.

Oregon Community Foundation has deployed $70,000 in grants to a number of community-based organizations specifically serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

“As we enter the first week of Pride Month, we consider the unique challenges for LGBTQ+ communities from ongoing discrimination and violence, compounded by economic and health impacts from the pandemic,” says Niyati Desai, OCF Director of Community Engagement. “These community grants prioritize funding for organizations seeking to expand services during a very challenging time.”

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
