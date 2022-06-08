Foundation grants boost groups serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding.

Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach.

Basic Rights Oregon The most recent Oregon Health Teens survey (2019) found up to half of LGBTQ and trans youth had contemplated or attempted suicide.

Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to be a beacon of hope for trans and queer youth. She said getting out the vote is crucial-- as there some politicians who support barring trans youth from sports. “These attacks are happening on our youth, here in Oregon and in local districts. And we’re seeing the fight at the school board level. And now it’s made it to the governor’s race.”

Martin said suicide prevention is another effort in the forefront. The most recent Oregon Healthy Teens survey revealed up to half of LGBTQ and trans youth had contemplated or attempted suicide.

Basic Rights Oregon Advocates for transgender youth in Oregon.

In 2019, Basic Rights Oregon helped pass Adi’s Act, which requires school districts to have a policy in place that addresses youth suicide and works to destigmatize mental health struggles.

Basic Rights Oregon IN 2019, Governor Kate Brown signed Adi’s Act (Senate Bill 52) into law. The bill requires school districts across Oregon to have a policy in place that addresses youth suicide and works to destigmatize mental health struggles.

The legislation is named after Adi Staub, a young girl who died by suicide after struggling in high school with coming out as transgender.

Oregon Community Foundation has deployed $70,000 in grants to a number of community-based organizations specifically serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

“As we enter the first week of Pride Month, we consider the unique challenges for LGBTQ+ communities from ongoing discrimination and violence, compounded by economic and health impacts from the pandemic,” says Niyati Desai, OCF Director of Community Engagement. “These community grants prioritize funding for organizations seeking to expand services during a very challenging time.”

