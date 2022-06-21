Eugene Police seek help in stopping the distribution of LSD to juveniles

The Eugene Police Department wants to know who is distributing the powerful psychedelic drug, LSD, to minors? Recent dangerous incidents in the downtown have prompted a public plea for tips.

On the afternoon of June 16, EPD received several calls involving some “disruptive” juveniles near the downtown bus station. Upon arrival, police found a 14-year old girl--who had reportedly taken LSD and was harassing people.

Public Information Director Melinda McLaughlin described more. “The teen female was running in and out of businesses and also jumping in front of LTD buses.”

Within the hour, officers approached two juvenile males fighting near 150 West Broadway. One fled. When officers caught up to the 14-year-old, he was also found to be on LSD.

McLaughlin said Eugene Police Downtown Team is asking for help from the public. “If anybody’s run across information on who’s providing LSD to juveniles, we would like to have tips on that.”

Callers should use the Eugene Police non-emergency line and can remain anonymous. The tip line is: 541.682.5111

McLaughlin confirmed both the female and male 14-year olds were taken to hospital for treatment and evaluation. She said while it wasn’t found to be the case in these incidents, EPD “remains cognizant” of the high incidence of fentanyl contamination in the street drugs in Eugene.

The following is from a 2018 article in Nemour’s Teen Health, reviewed by Steven Dowshen, MD:

What It Is: LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is a hallucinogenic drug. Hallucinogens change the way people sense the world around them.

Sometimes Called: acid, sugar cubes, white lightning, dose, tripping, blotter

How It's Used: LSD is odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It can be painted onto small squares of paper that people lick or swallow.

What It Does: LSD causes the senses of space, distance, and time to become altered. People say they "hear" colors or "see" sounds, and have strange feelings and strong emotions.

Many users refer to an "acid trip" — when the effects don't let up and can last for up to 12 hours at a time. LSD also can cause "bad trips" — when users experience panic, confusion, sadness, and scary images. Bad reactions can happen with the first use and a user may have flashbacks later, experiencing the feelings of a bad trip even after the drug wears off.

Because LSD also affects judgment and behavior, users might find themselves in a dangerous situation.

On February 1, 2021, Orgon became the first state to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs in small quantities. The list of decriminalized drugs includes LSD. Measure 110 reduces the penalty for a possession of controlled substance offense that is not classified as a commercial drug offense. This includes for youth. Proponents argue the law allows the government to approach drug use as a public health issue, rather than a criminal one.

Opponents of the measure have said, “teenagers in Oregon could be caught with heroin or methamphetamine in their pocket and the only consequences would be paying a $100 fine or attending a health assessment, either of which could be easily concealed from their parents.”