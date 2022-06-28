© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Caregivers at Lincoln County's only hospital win wage increases with settled union contract

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM PDT
hopsital.jpg
Wikapedia
Samaritan North Lincoln is an accredited critical access hospital located in the popular beach town of Lincoln City. Union member caregiver workers just voted to settle with hospital management on a new labor contract.

Samaritan North Lincoln is the only hospital in Lincoln City. Healthcare workers there, who are members of the union S-E-I-U Local 49 union, recently voted overwhelmingly to approve a new labor contract.

SEAU workers in a line.jpeg
SEIU Local 49
Healthcare worker members of SEIU Local 49 just experienced a "win" after a vote to settle a labor contract with management of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.

They started bargaining with hospital management in March but after months of stalled negotiations, workers rallied over Memorial Day weekend. Healthcare workers then launched a strike pledge. Management returned to the table and the contract was settled on Thursday, June 23.

Calling it a “win,” the 115 union workers will see average wage increases of 10% or about $2.42 an hour. Union organizer Jenn Forrester described what she heard after the contract was ratified. “One member cried with relief that she would be able to keep a roof over her children’s heads without stress. One said, ‘she would be able to quit her second job.’ And another said he ‘can now afford to stay working at North Lincoln.’”

Forrester said the new contract also guarantees health insurance premiums. The hospital workers impacted by the settlement include emergency room techs, certified nursing assistants (CNA), phlebotomists, and hospital housekeepers.

Rachel Eggleton is a CNA2 who says the new union contract will positively impact North Lincoln hospital. She says given the depressed economy on the north Oregon coast, a raise in caregiver pay will help attract good people as employees. “In doing so,” she said, “we will be able to help the community better.”

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
