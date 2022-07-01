Free vaccine clinic opens at Valley River Mall

Vaccinations are now available at the Valley River Center in Eugene.

A new storefront is offering free vaccines to anyone eligible, as health officials prepare for an influx of visitors during the World Athletics Championships. The location will offer standard vaccines including those for COVID.

Jason Davis is the Public Information Officer for Lane County Public Health, which is funding this project with the Oregon Health Authority and Jogan Health.

“Not everyone has equal access to healthcare in our community, unfortunately. So it's on us to try to make those healthy decisions as easy as possible.”

Davis says vaccinations in Oregon are lagging behind 2018 numbers, specifically among children. Officials plan to utilize the clinic during the back-to-school season.

The Valley River Center storefront will be open Thursdays through Sundays through August, with further plans dependent on public response. No appointment is required.

