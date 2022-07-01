© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Free vaccine clinic opens at Valley River Mall

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT
Vaccinations are now available at the Valley River Center in Eugene.

A new storefront is offering free vaccines to anyone eligible, as health officials prepare for an influx of visitors during the World Athletics Championships. The location will offer standard vaccines including those for COVID.

Jason Davis is the Public Information Officer for Lane County Public Health, which is funding this project with the Oregon Health Authority and Jogan Health.

“Not everyone has equal access to healthcare in our community, unfortunately. So it's on us to try to make those healthy decisions as easy as possible.”

Davis says vaccinations in Oregon are lagging behind 2018 numbers, specifically among children. Officials plan to utilize the clinic during the back-to-school season.

The Valley River Center storefront will be open Thursdays through Sundays through August, with further plans dependent on public response. No appointment is required.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
