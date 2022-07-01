Two cases of monkeypox identified in Lane County with more expected

Monkeypox virus is present and spreading in Lane County. Public Health officials report two presumed cases of the viral infection were identified Friday.

Test samples of both infections are being confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lane County Public Health spokesperson Jason Davis said neither patient has a travel history to an area with known cases of monkeypox.

“That means it is present in our community and circulating and there are likely cases out there that have not been identified yet,” Davis said. “We are currently working on contact tracing for these first two cases.”

Monkeypox, or HMPXV virus, is a rare but potentially serious illness involving flu-like symptoms, swelling and a rash with fluid-filled bumps followed by scabbing. It is spread by skin to skin contact and through bodily fluids including saliva.

Since May, almost 400 cases of HMPXV virus have been identified in the U.S. These cases are the second and third in Oregon. While many initial cases were identified amongst men who have sex with men, health officials note that anyone can get monkeypox.

Davis said if you have an unexplained rash or blisters, please avoid sex or intimate contact with anyone until it’s been checked out by a health care provider. He added that standard household cleaners and detergents are effective for cleaning environmental surfaces, clothes and linens.

Lane County doctors are encouraged to consider the virus when seeing patients who have a unexplained rash or skin lesions