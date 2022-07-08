© 2022 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Oregon launches campaign against excessive alcohol use

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM PDT
alcohol
Tham Yuan Yuan
/
Pixabay
Oregon is launching a public health campaign against excessive alcohol use

The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders.

The campaign is called “Rethink the Drink” and will include broadcast and print ads, as well as a social media presence.

Tom Jeanne, Oregon’s Deputy State Health Officer, said during a press conference to announce the campaign Friday that alcohol use can be a complex topic in a state known for its craft beer and wine industry.

“Let’s be clear about what this campaign is," he said. "We’re not telling people to stop drinking. We do support our local industry. However, we need to talk about how excessive alcohol use is affecting us as a community, and if we could be handling this issue in a healthier way.”

Health & Medicine Oregon Health Authorityalcoholsubstance abusepublic health
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
