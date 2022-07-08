Oregon launches campaign against excessive alcohol use

The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders.

The campaign is called “Rethink the Drink” and will include broadcast and print ads, as well as a social media presence.

Tom Jeanne, Oregon’s Deputy State Health Officer, said during a press conference to announce the campaign Friday that alcohol use can be a complex topic in a state known for its craft beer and wine industry.

“Let’s be clear about what this campaign is," he said. "We’re not telling people to stop drinking. We do support our local industry. However, we need to talk about how excessive alcohol use is affecting us as a community, and if we could be handling this issue in a healthier way.”