New trainings promote student mental healthcare

A new service is training Oregon residents to promote student mental healthcare.

Oregon Classroom WISE supplies online resources, with an emphasis on relationship building as well as suicide and substance use prevention. It is part of a state initiative to fill gaps in school services.

Dr. B. Grace Bullock is a Senior Mental Health Officer with the state Department of Education. She said after the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are anxious about the future.

“We need to make sure that we're reinforcing the message that it's okay to not be okay.”

The program amends the national Classroom WISE curriculum. Bullock said changes were made to make it more accessible to non-educators.

“We all bear responsibility for not only our own individual mental health, but the mental health of our communities.”

Oregon Classroom WISE includes interviews, simulated conversations and written material.