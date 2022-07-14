© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
New trainings promote student mental healthcare

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT
Backpacks line the hallway at Prescott Elementary in Northeast Portland, in this file photo from Feb. 8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Oregon Classroom WISE will teach parents, educators and community members strategies to address struggling students.

A new service is training Oregon residents to promote student mental healthcare.

Oregon Classroom WISE supplies online resources, with an emphasis on relationship building as well as suicide and substance use prevention. It is part of a state initiative to fill gaps in school services.

Dr. B. Grace Bullock is a Senior Mental Health Officer with the state Department of Education. She said after the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are anxious about the future.

“We need to make sure that we're reinforcing the message that it's okay to not be okay.”

The program amends the national Classroom WISE curriculum. Bullock said changes were made to make it more accessible to non-educators.

“We all bear responsibility for not only our own individual mental health, but the mental health of our communities.”

Oregon Classroom WISE includes interviews, simulated conversations and written material.

Health & Medicine Oregon schoolsHealthcare in Oregon
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk