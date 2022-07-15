Measure 110 implementation frustrates local officials

A year after Measure 110 largely decriminalized drug use in Oregon, local officials are frustrated.

Measure 110 reduces possession penalties for small amounts of heroin and other illegal drugs to fines. It also funds drug and alcohol treatment.

At a July 12 symposium, leaders in Lincoln County addiction care criticized the law.

Sheriff Curtis Landers said the loss of jail diversion as a tool makes it difficult to get users into treatment, and Judge Sheryl Bachart believes the law undermines messaging around consequences.

Jennifer Beckner is the Overdose Prevention Coordinator for Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties. She said local partners, when funded, will combat these problems.

“There are a lot of negative impacts that we're seeing in our community, but I'm hoping that that's going to change soon.”

Lincoln County was allotted $4.6 million through Measure 110, but community providers said they’re still waiting on funding.