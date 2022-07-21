© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's human monkeypox outbreak at 32 cases and counting, health officials report

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published July 21, 2022 at 12:56 AM PDT
monkeypox hand cells.jpg
CDC
An electron microscope image of a sample of human skin showing mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right.

The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday provided an update on the state’s human monkeypox outbreak. There are currently 32 confirmed cases originating from four counties: Lane, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas.

State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said transmission of the hMPXV virus requires skin to skin contact. It isn’t limited to one community or another. Anyone can get monkeypox through close contact with someone who is infected.

Based on case studies, Sidelinger said there are those at greater risk for the virus. “People who have multiple partners- particularly ones they don’t know- who have been in areas with large numbers of cases, seem to be at higher risk,” he said. “Many of the infections in the current outbreak have been among men who have sex with men.”

The doctor confirmed so far, all known Oregon infections are in men.

dean sidelinger head.jpg
Screen shot OHA press conference
Dr. Dean Sidelinger is State Epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority.

Symptoms start with fever, muscle aches and fatigue followed in days by a rash-- starting on the face and traveling to the limbs and sometimes the genitals.

OHA is working with local public health offices, tribes, and community health providers to offer outreach, including antiviral treatments. Sidelinger said vaccine is limited-- but the manufacturer has shipments heading for the U.S. Federal partners will soon distribute doses to states based on their burden of disease.

Dr. Sidelinger said it is almost certain that 32 monkeypox cases in Oregon is an undercount.

Centers for Disease Control – Monkeypox

World Health Organization – Monkeypox | Viruela símica | Variole du singe

2022 United States Monkeypox Case – Poxvirus (CDC)

