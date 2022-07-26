© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Eugene overdose spike linked to fentanyl

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
heroin_fentanyl_carfentanil.jpg
File photo
/
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
A lethal dose of fentanyl, center. Jason Davis of Lane County Public Health is encouraging the community to inform themselves about saving overdose victims.

Eugene Police have reported a spike in drug overdoses starting July 22. Fentanyl was used in some cases.

During a seven-hour period, police responded to five severe overdoses. Officers administered Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, and no fatalities were recorded.

A common source cannot be located, and there is no geographical relationship between the cases. But some victims said they smoked powdered fentanyl.

Jason Davis of Lane County Public Health said overdose spikes are occurring more often as fentanyl becomes increasingly accessible.

“We're not looking at a college problem, we're not looking at one demographic. The ages and the other demographic characteristics that we're seeing in these cases lead us to believe this is community wide.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be ingested as a pill, powder, or laced into other drugs. To combat it, the HIV Alliance is offering Narcan to the public for free.

Nathan Wilk, KLCC News.

Tags

Health & Medicine Fentanylopioid overdoseLane County Public Health
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
