Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

PNW heatwave: Cooling centers across Oregon

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published July 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM PDT
City and county officials across Oregon are encouraging people to seek shelter in air conditioned spaces to help provide some relief from this week’s excessive heat.

The website 211info.org has a county by county list of all public indoor spaces that have air conditioning. Some have pet crates available as well.

Summer and heat-related resources are also available by calling 211.

The National Weather Service is forecasting increasing temperatures through the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay above 100 in many parts of the state through at least Friday.

Health & Medicine Heatwave
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross