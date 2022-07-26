PNW heatwave: Cooling centers across Oregon

City and county officials across Oregon are encouraging people to seek shelter in air conditioned spaces to help provide some relief from this week’s excessive heat.

The website 211info.org has a county by county list of all public indoor spaces that have air conditioning. Some have pet crates available as well.

Summer and heat-related resources are also available by calling 211.

The National Weather Service is forecasting increasing temperatures through the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay above 100 in many parts of the state through at least Friday.