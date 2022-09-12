© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Oregon OSHA cites Oregon State Hospital

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
<p>The Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Ore., is pictured on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Legislation to reduce wait times at the hospital have cut some people off from the mental health care they need.</p>
Bryan M. Vance
/
OPB
The Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Ore., is pictured on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The facility has been cited for workplace violations by Oregon OSHA.

The Oregon State Hospital has been cited for three workplace safety violations by Oregon OSHA.

Details of the violations have not been released. But the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the hospital, said in a press release that it has to do with the way the hospital has responded to workplace violence and injuries. Staff members at the state-run psychiatric facility have been repeatedly assaulted by patients.

OHA director Patrick Allen said in a statement that any violence towards employees is unacceptable and that the agency is working hard to reduce rates of workplace violence.

"We must do better, and we will do better," said Allen. "We appreciate what the Oregon-OSHA violations bring to light, we will continue to partner with our hospital staff to find additional ways to prevent workplace violence.”

Allen said the hospital has hired a violence prevention consultant and is using a new assessment tool to help identify patients who may be more prone to violence. Allen said in recent years, staff and patients have had to cope with staffing shortages and COVID-related restrictions.

Tags

Health & Medicine Oregon OSHAOregon Health AuthorityOregon State HospitalPatrick Allen
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content