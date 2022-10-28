New funding available for uninsured Oregonians

New financial aid targets uninsured Oregonians seeking healthcare.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace begins its annual enrollment period on November 1. It connects participants to healthcare providers and funding.

The service is for those who don't get coverage through The Oregon Health Plan, Medicare, or their employer. This year, the Oregon Health Authority expanded access to those with unaffordable offers through a spouse or parent’s work.

Program Director Chiqui Flowers is urging previously ineligible applicants to re-apply. In a press release, she wrote that nearly 80% of last season’s applicants received financial aid.

Funding for 2023 will be available until January 25.