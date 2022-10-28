© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

New funding available for uninsured Oregonians

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM PDT
The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is for those who are not covered through other programs or their employer.

New financial aid targets uninsured Oregonians seeking healthcare.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace begins its annual enrollment period on November 1. It connects participants to healthcare providers and funding.

The service is for those who don't get coverage through The Oregon Health Plan, Medicare, or their employer. This year, the Oregon Health Authority expanded access to those with unaffordable offers through a spouse or parent’s work.

Program Director Chiqui Flowers is urging previously ineligible applicants to re-apply. In a press release, she wrote that nearly 80% of last season’s applicants received financial aid.

Funding for 2023 will be available until January 25.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
