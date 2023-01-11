© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

LCC Nursing program gets $500K and visit from a U.S. Senator

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:56 PM PST
wyden and bulger.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Oregon's U.S. Senator Ron Wyden took a tour of the nursing skills center with Lane Community College President Stephanie Bulger.

Aspiring nurses studying at Lane Community College got a visit from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden today [Wednesday.] On a tour of the Health and Wellness department, the lawmaker saw firsthand how new federal funds will help train tomorrow’s caregivers.

Nursing students Emma Waggoner and Jennifer Cusic are in LCC’s simulation lab, practicing for the real thing. “We’re role playing,” Cusic said. “I’m the nurse and she’s the patient. So, we’re basically pretending like she’s here for congestive heart failure.”

nursing students in simulation.JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
LCC nursing students Emma Waggoner and Jennifer Cusic role play nurse and patient in the simulation lab.

Wyden ducked into the simulated hospital room to watch. Pointing to all the medical equipment he said, “This is so well put together that in an emergency, you could just take it and put it into action.”

wyden ducks in.JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
LCC nursing student Jennifer Cusic reacts to seeing a U.S. Senator in her "classroom."

Wyden helped secure $500,000 in the 2023 appropriations package to fund this training space. LCC President Stephanie Bulger expressed gratitude. “All of the support that he has given us to upgrade our simulation lab is, as he stated, [it’s] going to create the workforce of the future.”

cohort of RN nursing students .JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
LCC Nursing students take a break from practicing I-V protocols to greet Senator Wyden and President Bulger.

There are currently 196 students in Lane’s nursing program. Wyden acknowledged the half million dollars in omnibus funding earmarked for Lane Community College’s simulation lab isn’t enough to do “everything needed” to address Oregon’s nursing shortage. He added, “Senator Jeff Merkley and I decided that health care is as important as it gets.”

wyden and the titan mascot.JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Senator Ron Wyden and LCC mascot, Ty the Titan.

Wyden illuded to the public/private partnership approach and his legislative work getting CAHOOTS services “locked into Medicaid.”

health wellness building.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
The Health and Wellness Center on Lane Community College Main campus.

Leaving the Rosemary P. Haugland Nursing Skills wing in LCC's Health and Wellness Center, Wyden said, “There’s a lot, lot more to do and we’re going to get it done.”

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
