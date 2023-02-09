© 2023 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Lane County suicide data prompts public health message on gun safety

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:38 AM PST
single BULLET public health post.jpg
Public Health post
Public Health officials say keeping guns unloaded and locked up separate from the ammunition are safety tactics which afford time between the impulse to die by suicide and the opportunity to act.

Of the people who died by suicide over the last twenty years, 55% used a firearm– most often a handgun. In a new report released by Lane County Public Health, statistics on suicide victims and mechanisms of death are laid bare.

The county’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Roger Brubaker culled through data from the Oregon Violent Death Report. He found that Lane County residents with no previous suicide attempts were three times more likely to die by a firearm compared to those who died by other means.

“Handguns are traditionally perceived as a way to create home safety. A way to protect one’s self,” said Brubaker. “However, the vast, vast majority of handgun deaths in our society are by suicide. And it’s an overwhelming number compared to homicide.”

Roger Brubaker at work.jpg
Roger Brubaker
Roger Brubaker has been Lane County's Suicide Prevention Coordinator for six years. He authored the recent report , Suicide In Lane County; Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations.

Brubaker noted that regardless of how people interpret the 2nd Amendment, every gun owner can practice safety– including keeping guns unloaded and locked up. This affords time, he said flatly, between the impulse to die by suicide and the opportunity to act.

dont die.jpg
Adam Jicha
/
Unsplash
Lane County Public Health programs support up-stream efforts to prevent suicide and promote mental wellness in communities throughout the county,

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
