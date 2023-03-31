© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Starting April 1, Oregon Health Plan members are under review

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:49 PM PDT
A health care worker stands ready with a stethoscope.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
During the federally-declared COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) extended coverage for all Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members. This extension is ending March 31, 2023.

Friday, March 31, marked an end to federally enhanced Medicaid coverage.

When the pandemic began, the federal government allowed states to keep people on Medicaid once they were eligible. Over that time, the Oregon Health Plan grew to nearly 1.5 million people--that’s nearly one in three Oregonians.

Starting April 1, the Oregon Health Authority will begin reviewing income eligibility of OHP members. State officials urge anyone on the health plan to check notices they receive about their benefits and respond with any requested information. OHA is required to review eligibility for all OHP members by mid-2024. Oregon will begin to notify members starting in mid-April.

It is important to note, Oregon plans to allow children to stay on Medicaid until age six and allow everyone else up to two years of eligibility regardless of changes in income and without having to re-apply.

No other state provides such guaranteed health coverage.

Oregon has also created a safety net for those, who through re-determination, no longer qualify for Medicaid but have an annual income below 200% of the federal poverty level, which amounts to about $29,000 for individuals. This safety net will allow someone to keep the coverage they have.

OHP members who have questions about the renewal process can call the ONE Customer Service Center (1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711) or local health coverage experts to assist with the renewal process in a free one-to-one visit.

More information can be found here: OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp.

Tags
Health & Medicine Oregon Health PlanOregon Health Authority
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert