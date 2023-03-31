Starting April 1, Oregon Health Plan members are under review

Friday, March 31, marked an end to federally enhanced Medicaid coverage.

When the pandemic began, the federal government allowed states to keep people on Medicaid once they were eligible. Over that time, the Oregon Health Plan grew to nearly 1.5 million people--that’s nearly one in three Oregonians.

Starting April 1, the Oregon Health Authority will begin reviewing income eligibility of OHP members. State officials urge anyone on the health plan to check notices they receive about their benefits and respond with any requested information. OHA is required to review eligibility for all OHP members by mid-2024. Oregon will begin to notify members starting in mid-April.

It is important to note, Oregon plans to allow children to stay on Medicaid until age six and allow everyone else up to two years of eligibility regardless of changes in income and without having to re-apply.

No other state provides such guaranteed health coverage.

Oregon has also created a safety net for those, who through re-determination, no longer qualify for Medicaid but have an annual income below 200% of the federal poverty level, which amounts to about $29,000 for individuals. This safety net will allow someone to keep the coverage they have.

OHP members who have questions about the renewal process can call the ONE Customer Service Center (1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711) or local health coverage experts to assist with the renewal process in a free one-to-one visit.

More information can be found here: OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp.

