© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Bone-a fide science: UO bioengineer shares strategies for building better bones

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published April 9, 2023 at 10:22 PM PDT
Dr. Danielle Benoit is pictured in her lab.
University of Oregon
Dr. Danielle Benoit in her lab. Her bone research has led to ten patents.

Dr. Danielle Benoit loves duct tape. Since she was a kid, she’s taken things apart just so she could figure out the best way to put them back together.

That passion for tinkering led the University of Oregon bioengineer to develop-- from scratch—therapeutic, biomaterial strategies to enhance bone regeneration.

“So, it can be-- if you have a really, severe fracture or in the context of bone thinning due to osteoporosis,” Benoit explained. “The platform technology really has the opportunity to also impact targeting of other tissues like tumors and cancer.”

In drug delivery, Benoit has worked in tissue targeting approaches that home in on target areas without affecting surrounding tissues, including for chemotherapy. “Chemotherapies are notoriously challenging. You’re always walking a fine line between harming your patients and getting rid of the cancer cells,” Benoit said. “We are developing our drug delivery systems so you don’t have to be so close to that line, where you can precisely deliver drugs to the tumor.”

Dr. Danielle Benoit works with a fellow scientist in her lab.
University of Oregon
Dr. Danielle Benoit (right) wakes up "thinking about bones." Her passion has led to discoveries of therapeutic, biomaterial strategies to enhance bone regeneration.

We might not think about how important our skeletal bits are--until something goes wrong. Then, it may be a relief to know there are scientists working on these technologies.

Benoit’s bone research has led to ten patents. She is the UO’s inaugural Lorry Lokey Chair of the Department of Bioengineering and the seventh speaker in the Knight Campus Science Knight Out annual series.

On April 11, Dr Danielle Benoit will explore the science behind bone health at a free lecture titled “Precision Medicine for Better Bones.”

Science Knight Out is free and open to the public with registration available online. This year’s event is at 6:30 pm on April 11 at The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts, 868 High Street at E Broadway, Eugene.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert