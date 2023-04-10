© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Nursing unions protest understaffing at PeaceHealth medical facilities

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM PDT
web.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Cars honked in support of waving protestors from the Oregon Nurses Association.

A union of nurses held a rally in Springfield Monday to protest understaffing at medical facilities owned by PeaceHealth.

Protestors gathered near The Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, amidst contract negotiations between PeaceHealth and nurses.

The Oregon Nurses Association says there are 1,500 frontline PeaceHealth nurses across Eugene and Springfield, but over 300 vacant positions. The organization said staff members often take on additional patients to compensate.

Jo Turner works in hospice care. She said there are more risks when nurses are stretched thin.

“You're skipping steps because you have to run back down to another room. You don't have the bandwidth to take care of that many people and that many people that are sick.”

Turner said PeaceHealth needs to attract nurses back with better hours and stronger protections against angry patients. A representative of PeaceHealth said it remained “deeply committed” to its caregivers.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
