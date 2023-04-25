Scores of patient beds set to close at PeaceHealth hospitals in Eugene and Springfield

PeaceHealth will close dozens of hospital beds at Sacred Heart University District in Eugene and RiverBend Medical Center in Springfield.

According to the Oregon Nurses Association, the total number of closed beds at both area hospitals will be about 87 out of the 455 they are licensed for.

In a statement, the nurse's union said the bed closures “will lead to higher turnover as nurses leave due to upheaval and uncertainty.”

In a response, PeaceHealth officials said the number of closed hospital beds will fluctuate daily, depending on staffing levels.

In their statement, PeaceHealth said recruiting local nurses takes time and that they’ve hired 52 registered nurses since the beginning of February and are recruiting for 188 more at RiverBend Medical Center.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Demanding better staffing, nurses with the Oregon Nurses Association rally outside Sacred Heart RiverBend Medical Center in Springfield on April 10, 2023.

Announcements of the hospital bed cuts came less than two weeks after nurses rallied outside RiverBend Medical Center demanding more staffing and support from PeaceHealth executives.

The Oregon Nurses Association said the hospital group plans to shut down an entire medical unit at RiverBend.

PeaceHealth stated Tuesday, it has yet to be determined whether the closed beds will be on one floor -or unit- or in multiple areas of the hospital.

Oregon Health Authority said, in addition to closing beds, the hospital will also cancel or decline to renew contracts for 36 full-time travel nurses.

PeaceHealth officials note, “while it will take time, with a new contract for nurses and partnerships with Lane Community College and Bushnell University,” they are confident that vacant staff roles will be filled with “non-temporary labor.”

