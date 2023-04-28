© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

As pollen counts climb, Oregon braces for severe allergy season

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT
A person standing in a forest holds a handkerchief up to their mouth.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Melanie Wayne at the Oregon Allergy Associates said the public should act early to avoid the worst symptoms of this spring's allergy season.

Experts in Oregon say this spring’s allergy season could be among the worst in the past decade.

Amidst warming temperatures, tree pollen counts in Eugene have reached “very high” levels, according to Oregon Allergy Associates.

Melanie Wayne, a nurse practitioner at OAA, said this year’s unusual weather is responsible.

“The plants are trying to get their genetic material out for pollination," she said. "They're taking advantage of a smaller window of time. And it's much more forceful.”

Wayne says grass pollen will likely emerge later this spring than in previous years. But she said the season could hit hard and fast once it begins.

According to Wayne, the public can protect themselves with sunglasses and masks. And she recommends starting medication regimens early, as some treatments may take time to begin working.

A daily pollen count for Eugene is available online at the OAA website.

Tags
Health & Medicine pollenOregon Allergy Associatesallergies
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk