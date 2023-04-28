McKenzie Midwives closure announcement disrupts birth plans for many moms to be

The 70 women expecting to give birth this summer at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center in Springfield are still reeling from the announcement that the facility is closing its midwifery practice the first week of July.

When a Belly Blooms Birthing Photography About 50 people attended a rally outside McKenzie Willamette Med Center in Springfield to protest announced closure of McKenzie Midwives.

Erin McKay is pregnant with her first child, due around July 20th. Like many moms to be, she did her research before settling on a birth plan with McKenzie Midwives.

“The care that I was provided with was breathtaking and really reassuring,” she said.

When a Belly Blooms Birth Photography On April 14, about 50 people rallied outside McKenzie Willamette Medical Center with signs that read “Save Our Midwives.”

McKay and her husband were two of about 50 people who attended a rally on April 14 outside McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, holding signs with words like “Save Our Midwives.” Six days later, she got a letter from the hospital.

“It pretty much said that they were closing July 7th and ‘thank you for trusting us with your care. We regret this disruption.’”

McKay said hospital officials never returned her phone calls seeking answers. Now in her third trimester, she has to make a new birth plan.

“I have just been restless, upset, confused. There’s not as many options as I would assume in such a large area,” said McKay.

There has been no indication that the hospital is reconsidering its decision to shut down McKenzie Midwives, which has operated since 2019 and supported 400 births.

McKay said she was informed by McKenzie Midwives that the last clients to be served will actually have to give birth by May 12-26 in order to receive the contracted care which includes postpartum support. The hospital did not confirm with KLCC the May 12-26 deadlines to give birth. Publicly, the hospital has maintained the practice will close on July 7.

McKay and her husband Matt created a Website for people who need more information about the pending McKenzie Midwives closure. McKay said she is now considering going to Corvallis for midwife-led hospital based maternal care.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there is no indication that the planned closure will affect the hospital’s license. That’s because labor and delivery services and obstetrician care will remain available at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center even after the midwifery practice closes.

The OHA recently denied a request by Legacy Health to close the birthing center at Mt. Hood Medical Center in Gresham, but in that case, the hospital did not offer any alternative options to pregnant people aside from giving birth in the emergency department. Instead, expectant mothers were told to seek services in Portland.

To avoid penalties from the state, Legacy Health changed course and announced its birthing center would reopen.

