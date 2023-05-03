Investigation shines a light on problems at Cottage Grove assisted-living home

Last year, a state agency determined that residents of an assisted-living and memory care facility in Cottage Grove were in “immediate jeopardy.”

The report outlined five violations, including failure to have sufficient staff, failure to assist residents with bathing, and failure to administer medications as prescribed.

The findings spurred changes at Magnolia Gardens, but family members of people living there aren’t convinced that everything is okay.

The facility’s troubles came to light in the April 27 edition of The Chronicle newspaper.

