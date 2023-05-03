© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Investigation shines a light on problems at Cottage Grove assisted-living home

KLCC
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT
A large building with a carport. Trees and a parking lot are in the foreground
Bobby Stevens
/
The Chronicle
Magnolia Gardens is located in Cottage Grove.

Last year, a state agency determined that residents of an assisted-living and memory care facility in Cottage Grove were in “immediate jeopardy.”

The report outlined five violations, including failure to have sufficient staff, failure to assist residents with bathing, and failure to administer medications as prescribed.

The findings spurred changes at Magnolia Gardens, but family members of people living there aren’t convinced that everything is okay.

The facility’s troubles came to light in the April 27 edition of The Chronicle newspaper.

Chronicle reporter Ryleigh Norgrove recently sat down with KLCC's Chris Lehman to talk about her article. To listen to the conversation, click on the audio player at the top of this story.

An aerial view of the Magnolia Gardens campus in Cottage Grove
Bobby Stevens
/
The Chronicle
