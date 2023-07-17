© 2023 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Red Cross holds “Shark Week” promotions to incentivize summer donations

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
Gloved hands hold packaged pints of blood.
Pixabay

Blood donations typically taper off in the summer, but the need for blood and platelets doesn’t take a vacation.

Dawn Johnson with the American Red Cross Cascades Region said numbers are down significantly the past two months. To incentivize donors, she said they’re having a unique promotion.

“In correlation with Shark Week, which is coming up," she told KLCC, "we’re giving away Shark Week T-shirts, and then also donors will be able to be entered in to win a three-night New York getaway and a private shark dive.”

Johnson said giving blood takes about an hour and a donation can potentially save more than one life.

Those who donate now through August 12 will be given a chance to win the New York getaway.

Red Cross blood drive events are taking place across Oregon in the coming weeks. Here's a list of events in the area:

July 15, 2023

St. Mark C.M.E. Church, 1167 Sam Reynolds St., Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

July 19, 2023

St. Charles Medical Center, 2500 NE Neff Rd., Bend, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Eugene Masonic Temple, 2777 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR,12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 21, 2023

Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond St., Suite 110, Bend, OR, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

You can find more details on the Red Cross website, here.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
