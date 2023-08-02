Amidst national COVID uptick, Oregon hospitalizations remain mostly steady

Severe cases of COVID are up nationwide this summer, but officials in Oregon said they haven’t seen much of a change.

The CDC reported that COVID-related hospitalizations rose 12% in the week of July 16 through 22, but the Oregon Health Authority said the state’s increase was much smaller.

Dr. Paul Cieslak is the Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations at the OHA’s Public Health Division.

“Our wastewater data indicate brisk transmission of the virus. It's still happening,” said Cieslak. “Fortunately, whatever immunity people have seems to be keeping most of them out of the hospital.”

Cieslak said hospitalizations could rise later if the Omicron EG.5 variant becomes more common in Oregon, and the public can get a bivalent booster to protect themselves.

Cieslak said the OHA doesn’t have a good estimate of mild COVID cases because they often go unreported.