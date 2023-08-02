© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Amidst national COVID uptick, Oregon hospitalizations remain mostly steady

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT
A person lies in a hospital bed. Only their right arm and right leg are visible.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
In Oregon, there are currently 120 patients in acute care and 13 patients in intensive care for COVID, according to Dr. Paul Cieslak with the Oregon Health Authority.

Severe cases of COVID are up nationwide this summer, but officials in Oregon said they haven’t seen much of a change.

The CDC reported that COVID-related hospitalizations rose 12% in the week of July 16 through 22, but the Oregon Health Authority said the state’s increase was much smaller.

Dr. Paul Cieslak is the Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations at the OHA’s Public Health Division.

“Our wastewater data indicate brisk transmission of the virus. It's still happening,” said Cieslak. “Fortunately, whatever immunity people have seems to be keeping most of them out of the hospital.”

Cieslak said hospitalizations could rise later if the Omicron EG.5 variant becomes more common in Oregon, and the public can get a bivalent booster to protect themselves.

Cieslak said the OHA doesn’t have a good estimate of mild COVID cases because they often go unreported.

Tags
Health & Medicine COVID-19 casesOregon Health AuthorityCOVID-19Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content