Eugene Police report spike in overdose deaths, likely linked to fentanyl

Eugene Police are sounding the alarm after they responded to eight overdose-related deaths over a span of four days.

The deaths occurred between August 2 and August 6. In each case, the initial investigation suggests a connection to illicit drug use, and is likely connected to fentanyl.

EPD says this is a significant increase in deaths over a short period of time and they want the public to be aware that some of the fentanyl currently circulating could be more potent and deadly than normal.

Lane County Public Health warns against taking any pills not obtained from a pharmacy.