Health & Medicine

Eugene Police report spike in overdose deaths, likely linked to fentanyl

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM PDT
These vials of samples provide a visual example of how much it takes for each drug to be lethal.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
These vials of samples provide a visual example of how much it takes for each drug to be lethal.

Eugene Police are sounding the alarm after they responded to eight overdose-related deaths over a span of four days.

The deaths occurred between August 2 and August 6. In each case, the initial investigation suggests a connection to illicit drug use, and is likely connected to fentanyl.

EPD says this is a significant increase in deaths over a short period of time and they want the public to be aware that some of the fentanyl currently circulating could be more potent and deadly than normal.

Lane County Public Health warns against taking any pills not obtained from a pharmacy.

Health & Medicine Fentanylopioid overdose
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
