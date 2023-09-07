As syphilis case numbers surge in Lane County, health officials urge testing and prompt treatment

A steady rise in syphilis cases in Lane County has health officials on high alert.

Based on data from 2021 to ‘22, cases of syphilis in the county more than doubled. Public Health reports more females are contracting the sexually transmitted infection than ever before, and congenital syphilis is also on the rise.

Syphilis is a bacteria that enters the body through skin-to-skin contact. Until eradicated with antibiotics, it lives in the body and can cross over to the nervous system and brain. Syphilis can be lethal. But it’s also preventable.

“We really, really need to talk about this.”

Lisandra Guzman is Lane County’s Associate Medical Officer.

“We really need to do away with the shame. Regardless of who you are, if you’re having sex or if you’ve had sex or if you are going to have sex—this message is for you. This message is for everyone.”

Guzman said testing for syphilis is simple and treatment with antibiotics is highly effective.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Syphilis is a bacteria that enters the body through skin-to-skin contact. Pictured here, a Darkfield micrograph of the bacteria, Treponema pallidum.

Syphilis starts as a painless sore called a chancre — typically on the genitals, rectum or mouth. Guzman said the sore tends to resolve within a few weeks but the disease remains.

Secondary syphilis sometimes involves a rash that begins on the trunk but eventually covers the entire body. Some people also experience hair loss, muscle aches, fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

Untreated syphilis moves from the secondary stage to the hidden or latent stage. There are no symptoms. The latent stage can last for years.

About 15% to 30% of people infected with syphilis who don't get treatment will develop complications known as tertiary syphilis. At this stage, the disease may damage the brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints. These problems may occur long after the original, untreated infection.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Syphilis testing and treatment are available at the Communicable Disease Department on the 3rd floor of the Lane County Health & Human Services building in downtown Eugene.



Guzman said Lane County Public Health is committed to finding and treating syphilis cases in communities. “We are here for you,” she said. Testing and treatment are available at the Communicable Disease Department on the 3rd floor of Lane County Health & Human Services in downtown Eugene. Anyone can get a test—including people who have no access to a health care provider or ability to pay. “That’s why we’re here,” said Guzman.

At this point in 2023, there have been 174 syphilis cases reported in Lane County. Last year, there were 329 cases treated between January and December. In 2021, Oregon ranked 9th in the nation for cases of primary and secondary syphilis.

