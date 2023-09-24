© 2023 KLCC

Respiratory virus season: Health officials warn patient surge could 'challenge' hospitals

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM PDT
Man gets band aid after vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Health officials urge Oregonians to get up to date on all their vaccinations as we enter the respiratory virus season.

Health officials are gearing up for respiratory virus season and Oregonians are urged to protect themselves. Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, once again pose a triple threat.

Dr. Paul Cieslak is Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations with the Oregon Health Authority.

“COVID-19 has been putting many more people in the hospital than Influenza and RSV. So, we have to expect that surges in respiratory virus hospitalizations will be worse,” Cieslak said. “Straining of hospital capacity will be an issue nationwide and perhaps more so in Oregon where we are additionally challenged by the fact that we have relatively few hospital beds per capita.”

Cieslak said vaccination is the best way to protect against infection, hospitalization and death from respiratory viruses.

Flu shots and the updated COVID vaccines should be arriving in the state in the coming weeks. And a new R-S-V immunization for babies and toddlers is expected to be available this fall.

The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover most ACIP recommended vaccines without cost sharing such as co-pays or deductibles. Cieslak added that people in need of a provider can search for a clinic by zip code by visiting vaccinefinder.org or dialing 211.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
