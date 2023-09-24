Respiratory virus season: Health officials warn patient surge could 'challenge' hospitals

Health officials are gearing up for respiratory virus season and Oregonians are urged to protect themselves. Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, once again pose a triple threat.

Dr. Paul Cieslak is Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations with the Oregon Health Authority.

“COVID-19 has been putting many more people in the hospital than Influenza and RSV. So, we have to expect that surges in respiratory virus hospitalizations will be worse,” Cieslak said. “Straining of hospital capacity will be an issue nationwide and perhaps more so in Oregon where we are additionally challenged by the fact that we have relatively few hospital beds per capita.”

Cieslak said vaccination is the best way to protect against infection, hospitalization and death from respiratory viruses.

Flu shots and the updated COVID vaccines should be arriving in the state in the coming weeks. And a new R-S-V immunization for babies and toddlers is expected to be available this fall.

The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover most ACIP recommended vaccines without cost sharing such as co-pays or deductibles. Cieslak added that people in need of a provider can search for a clinic by zip code by visiting vaccinefinder.org or dialing 211.

