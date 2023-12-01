PeaceHealth workers could see significant raises under union deal

PeaceHealth has agreed to give significant raises to some employees, in a tentative deal with over 1,700 of its unionized workers.

The agreement is for three-year contracts of some tech and lab professionals in Washington and Oregon. Union advocates have said current wages weren’t competitive, and that’s led to staffing shortages.

"The number one priority when bargaining a contract is getting wages and benefits that will make this a stable place to bring in new staff," said Shane Burley, the Communications Organizer for the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

Under this proposed deal, most tech workers at Sacred Heart in Eugene-Springfield would see a 20% raise, with some getting over 35%.

Burley said these would be the largest gains for these employees in history. They'd also receive disciplinary protections and greater compensation for working outside their regular hours.

“This is something that is supposed to change the trajectory of the tech profession," said Burley, "[making] sure they're being paid what their education experience and work life actually demands.”

Other workers included in the negotiations are lab professionals at PeaceHealth St. John in Longview, Washington, and service and tech units at the Southwest facility in Vancouver. Those employees would get a guaranteed raise of at least 20%, with some seeing up to 55%.

Each of the four workers’ bargaining units will now vote individually on whether to ratify the deal. PeaceHealth spokesperson Joe Waltasti said leadership looks forward to the outcome.

"We worked really hard through a number of issues to reach an agreement that our caregivers can be really proud of and support," said Waltasti.