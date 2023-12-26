To prevent opioid overdoses, Oregon facilities will give patients medication upon release

Oregon will soon require healthcare facilities to provide opioid overdose medication when releasing some at-risk patients.

The new law takes effect in January. Hospitals, detox facilities and clinics that treat opioid use disorders will need to supply patients with at least two doses of Narcan or an equivalent drug upon release. These medications can temporarily restore breathing during an opioid overdose.

“If someone does re-use or does overdose, I always say there's no recovery in death,” said Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, who co-sponsored the legislation. “What Narcan does is give people one more day—one more day to make a different choice.”

The bill passed earlier this year with bipartisan—though not unanimous—support. Levy said it's just one part of the ongoing struggle against the state’s fentanyl and opioid crises.

“This touches everyone in Oregon and in our country,” she said. “My deepest hope is that we're not always judged by our worst day or worst decision.”

The requirement won’t apply when patients get transferred to another facility or leave against physician advice. Additionally, providers are legally protected if they fail to meet the requirement while acting in good faith.

According to the bill, the Oregon Health Authority will facilitate access to the medication. Jonathan Modie, a spokesperson for the agency, clarified by email that this doesn't mean funding or reimbursement.

"The OHA—both the Health Systems Division and Public Health Division—have engaged with the Board of Pharmacy on several occasions to make sure there are no technical barriers to facilities doing this work," Modie told KLCC.

Over-the-counter, Narcan costs about $45 for two doses.