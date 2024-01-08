To fund Oregon’s crisis hotline, state introduces new phone tax

A new tax on Oregon’s phone bills will fund the state’s suicide prevention and crisis line.

Most Oregon residents will now pay an additional 40 cents per phone line each month, and another 40 cents when purchasing a prepaid plan. That’s expected to generate $33 million for the state by mid-2025.

The revenue will support 988, a crisis line that offers emotional counseling and directs callers to social services. The state launched the number in July 2022, and it's available by call or text.

Lines for Life, the nonprofit handling most of the state’s calls, reports it was contacted nearly 60,000 times during the service's first year.

“It runs the gambit—from somebody who's just having a really bad day, or someone who's calling because they're concerned about a friend or a loved one or a coworker who might be struggling with substance use,” said Lines for Life CEO Dwight Holton, “to folks who are calling having problems seeing hope for a way forward.”

The line is mostly confidential, and Holton said it’s rare that staff will contact emergency services, especially without the caller’s permission. Instead, he said workers sometimes spend hours on one caller.

According to Holton, this tax revenue will help meet community demand by providing a stable source of funding. He said Lines for Life has already made improvements from previous crisis hotlines despite a larger workload.

"The first year, we were answering calls quicker than we ever had before," said Holton. "I think we're going to be able to sustain that improved performance thanks to the support from from the State of Oregon."

Holton said one day, calling 988 could be as much of a reflex as calling 911. He said he hopes the number will reduce the stigma around seeking mental healthcare, which he said previously led to lives lost.

“The most important message and underlying change of 988,” said Holton, “is this sea change of treating mental health as a normal thing—it's okay to struggle, it's okay to get help, and help is available.”

Once 988 services are funded, leftover tax revenue will go towards Oregon’s mobile response teams. Some low-income and tribal phone lines will be exempt from the fees.