More Oregon kindergarteners than ever are starting school without required vaccinations

Oregon schools report nonmedical vaccination exemptions for kindergarteners have reached a record high.

New Oregon Health Authority data finds 8.8% of kindergartners were exempt for one or more required vaccines. That’s up from 8.1% in 2023, when Oregon’s nonmedical exemption rate was second highest in the country, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

OHA’s School Immunization Coordinator Stacy de Assis Matthews told KLCC the concern is that a highly contagious disease will be introduced to a school with low immunization rates and students will become sick.

“The laws help protect children and communities against 11 different vaccine-preventable diseases including measles, polio and pertussis or whooping cough,” Matthews said.

Lane County Public Health reports the county is currently experiencing a pertussis outbreak.

While the rise in unvaccinated kindergarteners is a worry, De Asses Matthews said by far, most parents and guardians say ‘yes’ to immunizations. Schools reported 91% of K-12 students received all required vaccines in 2024.

De Assis Matthews said nonmedical exemptions may be for religious or personal beliefs, but it may also be because lack of access to get immunizations. There are several resources for parents and guardians to get their kids vaccinated:

Information about immunization requirements for the 2024-2025 school year and school immunization forms are available in 17 languages.

If a person needs help in finding a clinic, they can contact 211 or their local health department. 211Info has English and Spanish speakers available, as well as interpreter services in many different languages.

If a child has Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan or no insurance, or is American Indian/Alaska Native, immunizations are available at low or no cost through the Vaccines for Children program.