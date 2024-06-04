Officials warn of contaminated ocean waters off D River Beach in Lincoln County

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria have been found in ocean waters at D River Beach in Lincoln County.

In a news release Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority said contaminated water can be especially dangerous for people with compromised immune systems. But anyone can get rashes, stomach issues or a respiratory illness from coming into contact with contaminated water.

The highest concentrations are likely to be found in pools on the beach and runoff flowing into the ocean. The bacteria could be caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, animal waste or a failed septic system.

Activities that don’t involve water - like kite flying or beach walks - are still safe.

The Oregon Health Authority will retest the water and lift the advisory when it's safe to return.

The D River Beach is in Lincoln City.

