Officials warn of contaminated ocean waters off D River Beach in Lincoln County

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published June 4, 2024 at 3:59 PM PDT
An accessible ramp leads onto a beach.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
D River Beach in Lincoln County

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria have been found in ocean waters at D River Beach in Lincoln County.

In a news release Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority said contaminated water can be especially dangerous for people with compromised immune systems. But anyone can get rashes, stomach issues or a respiratory illness from coming into contact with contaminated water.

The highest concentrations are likely to be found in pools on the beach and runoff flowing into the ocean. The bacteria could be caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, animal waste or a failed septic system.

Activities that don’t involve water - like kite flying or beach walks - are still safe.

The Oregon Health Authority will retest the water and lift the advisory when it's safe to return.

The D River Beach is in Lincoln City.
Health & Medicine Lincoln Countypublic healthOregon Health Authority
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
