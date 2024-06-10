© 2024 KLCC

New group launches to offer spay, neuter assistance in rural Lane, Douglas Counties

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:51 PM PDT
Daisy - a German Shepherd r
Courtesy of PAWS
Daisy, a German Shepherd recently rescued by a member of the Paws and Whiskers Society, is the group's mascot.

A group of community members is banding together in hopes of reducing the number of unwanted animals in South Lane and Northern Douglas counties.

Janetta Overholser, a longtime shelter volunteer, said she often gets calls from friends about boxes of kittens found along the highway, and has found several strays outside her home.

She said a new group - Paws and Whiskers Society - is creating a cat, dog and rabbit spay and neuter fund.

Overholser, the group’s president, said many people don’t realize the true cost of taking a kitten from a friend, or a puppy from a post they saw on Facebook.

"I think we all realize that there's no such thing as a free animal,” she said. “Because by the time you take care of it the way it should be taken care of, it will cost you quite a bit of money. So we're just trying to help make it more financially affordable to have a pet."

PAWS plans to issue coupons for $100 off the cost of spay and neuter surgeries.

The group is a partnership with the Cottage Grove Elks Lodge. They’re raising funds with a garage sale at the Cottage Grove American Legion hall Saturday and a launch party at the end of the month.

More information about their efforts is available on the organization’s Facebook page.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
