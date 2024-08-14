Lane County Behavorial Health rolls out mobile crisis response program countywide

A new mobile crisis response program in Lane County is set to launch Sunday, August 18, 2024. Then, any resident of the county experiencing a behavioral health emergency will be able to access trauma-informed, onsite intervention services by dialing or texting 988 or calling the dedicated crisis line.

When connected, callers in crisis will hear, “You’ve reached the Lane County crisis line. If this is a medical emergency please hang up and call 911. Your call will be connected to a crisis responder soon.”

Mobile Crisis Services of Lane County is made up of teams of mental health professionals trained in de-escalation and stabilization. Crisis calls from both metro and rural areas will be triaged and when needed, a team will be dispatched to wherever the emergency is happening.

In its pilot phase, the program will operate 8 hours a day, seven days a week. The ultimate goal is to station vans across the county and expand Mobile Crisis Services to 24/7 coverage.

Lane County residents can access MCS-LC by calling or texting 988, dialing the Lane County Crisis Line at 541-682-1001, or, in some cases, by calling 911.

Estimated response times for mobile crisis teams in the metro area is 1 hour, in rural areas it’s 2 hours and in “frontier” regions (some McKenzie Bridge areas and the upper Northwest corner of Lane County) it will be 3 hours.

MCS-LC teams offer on-site support, voluntary transportation, and resource connections, collaborating with law enforcement, first responders including emergency and CAHOOTS and community providers to provide alternatives to emergency rooms and jails.

Lane County Behavioral Health, a division of Lane County Health & Human Services, developed Mobile Crisis Services of Lane County. Division Manager Dr. Pauline Gichohi said the program’s launch “marks a crucial step in Lane County by expanding the capacity for much needed behavioral crisis support, ensuring equitable access no matter where someone in behavioral crisis is in our county."



