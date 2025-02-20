Medicaid patients in Lane County can still access care as federal and state talks are underway

As Congress works on a budget that could potentially see cuts to Medicaid, community health centers in Lane County have urged Medicaid patients to continue seeking care.

There are lots of unknowns surrounding Medicaid right now. In late January, the Trump administration shut down the system processing Medicaid payments, only to bring it back up the same day. Currently, some Congressional Republicans want to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut federal funding for Medicaid.

These actions, if taken, will have a sizable impact on the federally qualified Community Health Centers of Lane County . The clinics, which provide healthcare for many Medicaid patients in Lane County, serve around 20,000 to 25,000 patients annually.

However, any possible cuts would not be effective until August, said Eve Gray, the director of Lane County’s Health and Human Services. Her department looks over the community health centers.

Gray emphasized that despite the proposed cuts to Medicaid, the community health centers are still providing care for patients.

“At this point, nothing has changed,” she said. “Our doors are open, and we want for folks to come in and get the medical care that they need.”

The deadline for Congress to approve a new federal budget is March 14.

Separately, Oregon lawmakers have until the end of June to craft a new two-year spending plan.