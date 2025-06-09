Low-income veterinary clinic near Eugene faces threat of closure

A low-income veterinary clinic in Pleasant Hill says it plans to shut down this month unless it can find additional funding.

The Community Veterinary Center provides pet care, including surgery and dental treatments, on a sliding pay scale based on income.

The nonprofit was formerly located on the St. Vincent de Paul campus in west Eugene, before moving to Pleasant Hill last year.

Now, Lynda Erickson, a member of its Board of Directors, said it may have to shut down at the end of this month. She said it can no longer afford to offer appointments past June 13.

She said the nonprofit lost several major donors after it relocated from Eugene to Pleasant Hill, and lacks a dedicated fundraiser to help replace them.

If the clinic closes, Erickson said it would hurt the approximately 200 clients that it sees each month. She said many of them are referred to the center by other veterinarians who they couldn’t afford.

"Some of them walk out of the door just paying partial payments," said Erickson. “These are pets and people who are not going to get services in the future."

Erickson said the center needs to raise an additional $20,000 per month to stay open, and is searching for corporate donors or a foundation for support. She's also asking community members to donate.

"We have to keep having hope until the day we are done," said Erickson. "Part of that is just getting the word out there."