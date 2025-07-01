Lane County shigella outbreak wanes in severity

A previously reported outbreak of Shigella in Lane County appears to have gotten less severe.

Shigella spreads through fecal matter, and through contaminated food or surfaces. The bacteria can cause a fever, cramps, and bloody diarrhea. It’s sometimes fatal.

From March to mid-April, Lane County reported a surge of 18 new cases. But since then, they say there have only been three more, for a total of 21.

Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Health and Human Services credits new handwashing stations for the local homeless community. But he said this work is not done.

“People who do not have regular access to hand sanitizers, hand washing stations, they continue to be at risk," said Luedtke. "And consequently, this is why we're going to see a trickle of cases, I suspect, all summer long, unfortunately.”

Luedtke warned that people with Shigella can remain infectious for weeks after their symptoms subside. He recommends using an alcohol-based sanitizer that's a 60% solution or more.