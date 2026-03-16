‘Project Sanitation Justice’ gets underway in Eugene

Have you ever asked yourself, “Where’s the nearest public restroom?”

In Eugene, a citywide venture aims to map each and every one.

The goal of “Project Sanitation Justice” is to plot handwashing stations, water fountains and restrooms. It’s not only to provide people with information on where to find them, but to help guide city officials on making sure they’re accessible, safe and clean.

Near the Eugene Riverfront, Lane Transit District community liaison and project lead Sarah Koski examined a “Portland Loo” restroom, named for the city where its specialized design originated.

“We have toilet paper here, the seat is sturdy,” observed Koski, checking the fixtures and overall condition of the facility. “There's no trash anywhere around here.”

A few minutes later, Koski declared the public restroom a safe location. There was a disposal bin for sharps, a handwashing station was installed near the commode, and it was wide enough for people using walkers and wheelchairs. Koski also noted that there was a trashcan right outside for further sanitation needs.

“One of the biggest projects and causes that I am so passionate about is period poverty,” she told KLCC. “And what does it mean to be female or female-identifying and have your cycle, right?”

Koski joked that she’s come to be known as “The Bathroom Gal” because she’s continuously taking down data and working with volunteers on data sets. The mapping effort has people working in pairs, using tablets and smartphones to document locations and conditions of public hygienic stations. Over time, this will be shared on an open source platform.

Koski said it’s tempting for people to take these services for granted.

“I can easily go to my kitchen and turn on the water and wash my dishes,” Koski explained. “If I just need some time by myself, put on a heater or a heat lamp, go into my bathroom and just run the hot water for as long as I want. That type of accessibility isn't for everyone. It's a very significant privilege.”

Koski said besides the unhoused, other people who rely on public restrooms for a safe and accessible potty break include tourists, seniors and workers on lunch breaks. She eventually hopes to partner with city planners and community advocates to make sure everyone in the Eugene area has reliable access to hygienic services, and is already working with the City of Eugene, the University of Oregon, and Lane County’s Homelessness and Poverty Board.

Project Sanitation Justice website. A map developed by Project Sanitation Justice at San Diego State University shows a section of the city where public restrooms have been surveyed.

The Project Sanitation Justice model is based on one developed by San Diego State University researcher Megan Welsh Carroll. Efforts began with her team in 2020, with the stated mission, “We believe that safe and consistent access to drinking water, toilets, menstrual hygiene products, and other basic sanitation resources are fundamental human rights, cornerstones of public health, and essential public services.”

Eugene is the first city to carry on the project beyond San Diego, according to Koski. She’s excited to bring higher awareness to what the city provides its local residents in terms of sanitation, clean drinking water, and basic dignity.

“We're not being critical of the City of Eugene by doing this project,” said Koski. “What we're saying is, ‘City of Eugene, you are doing so much. You're building transportation plans, you're bringing in tourism, you're bringing in new business. How can we as citizens –who care about the city– bring in this data to supplement the data that's already in existence?”

The project will use Open Street Map and open data sets, so that it can be frequently updated. For example, a restroom that is normally open and accessible might not be for a few days due to a construction project. That can be noted and reflected immediately in such an open platform.

Beyond mapping, the project will also include community forums and a community storytelling project.

“What does it mean to be on the street or unhoused and have that lack of sanitation justice?” said Koski. “To be able to amplify the plight of the street and the fact that this is a health equity issue?”

Koski is openly recruiting for volunteers, and said any interested parties can reach out to her at Sarah.Koski@ltd.org . She plans on taking “Project Sanitation Justice” to Springfield and Veneta next.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

