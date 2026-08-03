Smoke expected to creep into eastern Lane County

The South Willamette Valley has avoided most air quality impacts of wildfire smoke this summer. But that’s expected to change this week.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) forecasts smoke from fires in Central and Eastern Oregon and Washington to drift into Lane County on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

“That's where folks going to bed tonight, if they normally sleep with their windows open, it's maybe recommended that tonight's the night that we close those doors and windows,” said Travis Knudsen, executive director of LRAPA.

Knudsen said the agency doesn’t expect air quality to deteriorate beyond what’s classified as unhealthy.

“And that's where the concern comes from, especially when we combine it with the fact that we have a lot of heat on the way,” Knudsen said. The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect for the South Willamette Valley from Tuesday through Wednesday night.

He said it's important people are aware of the dual hazard, ensuring folks know how to avoid exposure to the smoke while also trying to stay cool amid the heat.

Experts are advising individuals to stay indoors during bouts of poor air quality and to use air purifiers — an air-conditioned, indoor space is ideal.

Smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include children, elderly people, people with heart or lung diseases and pregnant people.

A list of cooling locations can be found at lanecountyor.gov/cooling . Individuals can also call 211.