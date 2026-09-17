Willamalane food pantry says demand has increased, donation events help meet need

The Willamalane Food Pantry says demand has increased over the last several months. The organization is hosting a donation event to help fill the gap.

The food pantry is inside the Willamalane Adult Activity Center, located at 215 West C St. in Springfield. It’s open every Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

The pantry is stocked with shelf stable goods, produce grown in the community garden, and food donated from grocery stores. Anyone is able to access the pantry, no income requirements or other information is needed.

Willamalane Community Services and Programs manager Tracy Kribs said demand at the food pantry has doubled this summer.

“So we're just continuing to see an increase of food insecurity with the increased cost of groceries,” said Kribs. “Everybody has been feeling it.”

According to a representative from Willamalane Park and Recreation District, the pantry served 329 people in July 2025. This July, the pantry served 735 people.

Kribs said the upcoming Putt for the Pantry event will help the pantry continue to provide food for the community.

“We're just really excited to bring the community out to have a good time and help support other community members who might be in need,” said Kribs.

The Putt for the Pantry event is this Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20.Three cans of food can be exchanged for a round of minigolf at Camp Putt Adventure Golf Park, located at 4006 Franklin Blvd. in Eugene.