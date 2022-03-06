The City of Eugene offers incentives for new affordable housing

The City of Eugene would like to have more affordable housing and accessory dwelling units, and an incentive program is open now.

The City will waive Systems Development Charges for selected new lower-income rentals or homes. SDC’s pay for infrastructure like roads and sewers. Laura Hammond with the City of Eugene said over $370,000 is set aside. In past years, she told KLCC, ”We’ve seen everything from homes for Habitat for Humanity to larger projects like the recent Iris Place that opened out on River Road." She added, "This year we’re focusing on housing that’s really going to help some of the folks experiencing our lowest incomes and also hopefully increase the number of accessible units for people experiencing disabilities.”

Hammond said the exemption saves $8,000 or $10,000 for ADU’s and can save hundreds of thousands for multi-unit projects. Proposals are accepted until April 15th. Because they’re re-aligning the process, there will be another window in the summer for fiscal year 2023.

The SDC exemption request for proposal page is on the City's website, here.

