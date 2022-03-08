New applicants urged to apply for last of Oregon's pandemic rental assistance funds

After historic efforts to keep renters housed during the pandemic, the statewide Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or OERAP, will close on March 14.

The program, which paid more than $289 million dollars to over 40,000 Oregon households will soon stop accepting new applications.

Oregon Housing and Community Services

The internet portal, where renters sought assistance, had paused due to dwindling federal funds. But because of ongoing need, Oregon Housing and Community Services has redirected nearly $13 million to help additional households.

Jill Smith is interim director of Housing and Stabilization. She said, “Anyone who has not applied for OERAP in the past and has fallen behind on rent is encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance. So, if you qualify and you need help, please go on and apply.”

The site can be accessed at Oregon Rental Assistance

Applications must be submitted before 11:59 pm on March 14.

Upon review, applications will be approved for payment or denied, this decision will be made based upon the highest need, not on a first come first served basis.

Only three other states have provided a higher percentage of assistance according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Oregon is ranked 4th in the nation in the percentage of emergency rental assistance funds paid out and obligated.